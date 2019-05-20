New head coach Graham Potter says 'long-term vision' convinced him on Brighton & Hove Albion

New Brighton & Hove head coach Graham Potter says the 'long-term vision' for the club convincied him to sign a four-year deal.

He joins the south coast as the predecessor to Chris Hughton after a year with Swansea City, who he guided to a tenth-place finish in the Championship.

The 43-year-old former defender served a number of clubs including Birmingham City, Stoke City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, making almost 400 appearances and scoring 19 goals in a playing career spanning 13 years.

Potter's backroom team will be made up of former Clyde and Hamilton manager Billy Reid (assistant head coach), Bjorn Hamberg (first-team coach) and former Aberdeen and Peterhead player Kyle Macauley (assistant head of recruitment).

Potter said: “I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Dan Ashworth. The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me; I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it.

“This club has been on an incredible journey and my aim along with Bjorn [Hamberg], Kyle [Macauley] and Billy [Reid], is to ensure the great work that has gone before us is built on, as we strive to cement our place in the Premier League for many years to come.”

Potter made his name at Ostersunds FK, where he led the club from the fourth to the first tier of Swedish football, enjoyed success in the Swedish Cup, and impressed on the European stage in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Before moving to Sweden in 2010, Potter was football development manager at the University of Hull, technical director for the Ghana women’s team at the 2007 World Cup and held coaching roles with the Combined Universities squad and Leeds Metropolitan University.

Chairman Tony Bloom added, “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the brightest young English coaches. Graham Potter has an excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style, fierce determination and a strong collective spirit.

“We are excited about our third successive season in the Premier League and we now wish to build on the solid foundations laid by Chris Hughton. We believe that Graham is an excellent fit for our club and we are very much look forward to working with him.”