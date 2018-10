New signing Andrew Dalhouse hit a hat-trick as Haywards Heath Town beat Lancing 10-0 in the RUR Charity Cup.

Callum Saunders and Kieran Rowe hit braces while Karly Akehurst, Lewis Finney and Alex Laing also got on the scoresheet.

Full report to follow..

