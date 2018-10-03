New St Francis Rangers manager 'delighted' to get first chance at senior football

Jack Stevens is delighted to be getting his first chance in senior management with St Francis Rangers.

Stevens took over as caretaker boss when Simon Boddie left the club and has now Stevens has now been appointed manager.

He said: “I am delighted to be getting my first opportunity in senior management.

“We are facing some tough times ahead but we are hopefully going to get a good run of form going and pick up some results.”

SEE ALSO Boddie parts company with St Francis Rangers over 'major difference of opinion' | 'I’m still confident that I can turn it round' - Chapman keeps belief ahead of Burgess Hill Town's trip to Bognor Regis Town | Sir Alex Ferguson-inspired half-time take inspires Burgess Hill to unbelievable comeback

Stevens has had a great start as full-time boss, winning 1-0 against Mile Oak and drawing 3-3 with Southwick on Saturday.

Stevens said: “Saturday was a massive game in our progression as a side.

"After a great win against Mile Oak this made the game 100 times more important to make sure we didn’t lose.

“The players showed fantastic attitude and desire to pull the game back and get a well earned draw out of the game. I feel we could’ve got the three points on another day.

“The squad we have is pretty much very similar to what Simon had. I am always looking to improve the squad. But I am happy with what we have.”

The club are looking for an assistant manager for the first team. Anyone interested should contact the club.

Any local players interested in playing for St Francis Rangers should also get in contact with the club.