Newcastle United vs Brighton updated team news / Defender back for Albion and striker returns for United

Brighton right-back Martin Montoya will be available again following illness for the trip to St James’ Park..

Defender Bernardo has an outside chance of being in contention after taking a kick in training, but winger Leandro Trossard continues his recovery from a groin problem sustained while on duty with Belgium.

Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Nigeria defender Leon Balogun also picked up fitness issues during the international break. Midfielder Yves Bissouma (shoulder), Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) remain sidelined.

Andy Carroll is in line to make a second Newcastle debut against Brighton on Saturday after finally shaking off a troublesome ankle injury.

The 30-year-old, who has not played since February, will be included in Steve Bruce’s squad provided he suffers no reaction to training on Friday following surgery, and he could be joined by French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has shaken off a hamstring problem.

Full-back DeAndre Yedlin is available for the first time this season following a procedure on his groin, but defender Florian Lejeune (knee), midfielders Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie (both ankle) and strike Dwight Gayle (calf) are still out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin, Dummett, Willems, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Carroll.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Duffy, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Gross, March, Propper, Maupay, Murray, Button, Montoya, Bernardo, Bong, Baluta, Bissouma, Mooy, Connolly, Alzate.