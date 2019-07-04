Jurgen Locadia (Getty)

Nine Brighton players who must impress Graham Potter this Premier League season

Here are nine players who will be keen to impress this season as Graham Potter’s Brighton prepare for their third campaign in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk will look to push for a place in the England squad while some, including Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jurgen Locadia, must get among the goals after a disappointing return last year. A big season awaits!

Alireza Jahanbakhsh failed to score last season after his �17m move (Getty)

1. Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Cup Semi Final

Alireza Jahanbakhsh failed to score last season after his �17m move (Getty)
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Leandro Trossard joined from Genk for �15m (Getty)

2. SOCCER JPL PO1 D6 KAA GENT VS KRC GENK

Leandro Trossard joined from Genk for �15m (Getty)
Horsham
Buy a Photo
Jos� Izquierdo struggled with injury last season (getty)

3. Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Jos� Izquierdo struggled with injury last season (getty)
Horsham
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Matt Clarke will be keen to prove himself at Premier League leve

4. Matt Clarke.

Matt Clarke will be keen to prove himself at Premier League leve
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3