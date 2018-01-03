No crisis yet for Hillians as Chapman says he is the right man for the job

A poor festive period has seen Burgess Hill Town sink to the bottom of the Bostik Premier Division table.

But manager Ian Chapman believes his side can bounce back – and says he is the right man for the job.

Defeats to Billericay Town, Worthing and Folkestone Invicta have seen the Hillians hit the bottom of the table.

But Chapman says he is glad it’s happened now and insists there is no crisis.

He said: “We have games in hand but we need points. There’s no crisis yet, we have got half the season to go.

“I hate being bottom of the league, but in some ways I am pleased it’s now rather than a bit later. We now know what it is and what we have to do.

“I think you will find our league is the most competitive there is. We are on 21 points and I look at other leagues and the bottom sides are on five or seven points.

“Our league is so competitive, anyone can beat anyone. It’s up to us now to try to get some results.”

And despite being bottom, Chapman believes there is no pressure on him from the club, only himself.

He said: “I speak regularly to my chairman, there’s no pressure from his end at all.

“He understands where we are, he understands since I have been at the club what we have done for the club.

“When I arrived we were bottom of the league below. It’s difficult but we will do everything we can to turn this around.”

He added: “At the moment we are in a transition where we have to change the football club around and start again a little bit.

“That’s how football is sometimes. I am the man for the job. There’s no hiding place. Am I happy? Of course I’m not, every time we lose I get embarrassed. But I won’t be sulking and hiding, it’s football and it’s a results business and I know that. But the pressure I get is not from the football club, it’s from myself.”

The Hillians face Staines Town away on Saturday before they host Harrow Borough – a team they can catch if they win their games in hand – a week later. And Chapman is happy to have a break from midweek football.

He said: “What we need to do now is train and we need to organise. We have two weeks now where we can train four times.

“When you are winning like when we won the league a couple of years back, it’s the easiest game in the world.

“You are churning game after game and you didn’t really train. When you are losing you are playing Saturday, Tuesday, then you get to train for an hour on a Thursday.

“After a warm-up and everything else you probably only work for 25 minutes and it’s really hard to get over your message in that short time.”

Chapman is hoping to bring in three ‘experienced’ and ‘quality’ players in the next few days.