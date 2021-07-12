No 'Southgate' Terminal yet for Gatwick Airport - but could it become a reality for next year's World Cup?

But they have not ruled out the 'Southgate Terminal' becoming a reality for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Before the final on Sunday, the airport tweeted an artist's impression of how the signage might look outside the terminal.

But after the defeat a Gatwick Airport spokesman told the Crawley Observer: " “Along with the rest of the nation we are proud of the team spirit and tenacity which got England to the final yesterday.

"Obviously it wasn’t the result anyone wanted however “Southgate Terminal” could still become a reality for the World Cup next year!”

Crawley Borough Council have been looking at ways of recognise the former Hazelwick School pupil after a petition was started to get a statue of the England boss in the town.