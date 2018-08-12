Opening day defeat for Burgess Hill Town for first time in six seasons

For the first time in six seasons, the Hillians suffered an opening day defeat, at the hands of Potters Bar Town.

The Green Elephant Stadium came together to hold a minute’s silence for the late Mike Banks who passed away last month.

In front of a strong home crowd of 383, both sides’ early season nerves showed, with the visitors slightly edging the opening exchanges.

Neither goal was seriously threatened, until the 29th minute, when Jack Brivio’s powerful header was kept out by Laurencin in the Potters Bar goal. Josh James was first called into action late in the first half, as he smartly kept out Casey’s effort, palming it over the crossbar

The second half started with a quicker tempo, mainly dictated by the Hillians. However, clear cut opportunities remained few and far between. Ian Chapman introduced Sam Fisk & Charlie Bennett midway through the second half, with Fisk almost making an instant impact, when Connor Tighe’s dangerous corner fell agonisingly close to finding the full-back’s outstretched leg.

The visitors passed up a golden opportunity to open the scoring, when Keegan Cole blazed over from six yards.

The game seemed to be heading towards a goal-less draw, until the 80th minute, when Dernell Wynter’s deft touch was enough to send the ball passed James, and into the bottom corner. The Hillians went in search of a late equaliser, but the visitors held firm, to pick up all three points.

Match sponsors, Bedlam Brewery, awarded Hillians stopper, Josh James, with the Man of the Match award, following a solid display in between the sticks.