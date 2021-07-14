'Our side wasn't good enough' - Crawley Town assistant manager Lee Bradbury on pre-season draw with Burgess Hill Town

Assistant manager Lee Bradbury (left) was less than impressed with Crawley Town's performance in their draw at Burgess Hill Town. Picture by Steve Robards

Hill put on a good showing with an aggressive display in midfield and made Crawley work hard for the draw.

The assistant manager said: "It was a tough game against a really good side. It was played in the right spirit.

"They were a physical side but they played some good football in spells.

“Our side tonight wasn’t good enough. With respect to them we should be coming here and winning.

"It looked like we were playing a pre-season game here tonight, that it didn’t matter, and that’s not something we want.

“People who work hard will make it into the gaffer (John Yems)’s team, and that’s something they (the players) need to learn quickly.

"We moved it too slow and when we created chances, we didn’t quite have the last pass."

Crawley experimented more with different partnerships in both midfield and defence. Tony Craig partnered Manny Adebowale in defence in the second half, and Jack Powell and Jack Payne teamed up in the midfield.

Bradbury added: “We’re looking at partnerships that can work, and who works well alongside of each other.

"However, not too many of the partnerships worked well tonight. We’ll need to start thinking about the players that will be playing at the start of the season."

In the second pre-season game on Saturday at Horley Town, Jordan Tunnicliffe was subbed off with a suspected broken nose.

This was a worry seeing as the defender had surgery on his nose over the summer break.

Bradbury said: “It’s a concern, we want him back training and playing. Hopefully he’ll be back training next week.”