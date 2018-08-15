Percy Tau heads to Union SG on loan from Brighton

Albion striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old South African international joined Albion last month from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee, with the plan for him to be loaned out by the club.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom completed a takeover of Union SG in May and Tau's progress will be monitored while with the Belgian club.

Albion development pathway manager David Weir said: “Percy is a talent we have brought to the club for the future, and this loan allows him to play regular senior football here in Europe.

“It is a significant investment for us, and we will be closely watching his progress with Union and monitoring his development over the season.”

Tau has also made ten international appearances for South Africa, scoring five goals, and was the country’s player of the season in 2017/18.