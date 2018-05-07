Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final: Heath lead YM 3-0 at half time

A brace from Karly Akehurst helped give Haywards Heath Town a 3-0 half time lead against Horsham YMCA in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final.

Heath were looking to complete the league and cup double after securing the SCFL Premier title last week, while YM were looking to salvage something from a disappointing end to the season.

Any thoughts it might be a slow start in the searing heat were soon put the bed - mainly by Karly Akehurst. The midfielder was booked inside two minutes for a very heavy challenge before he opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

It was a great team goal, Melford Simpson won a header and the ball fell nicely to Kane Louis, who in turn lifted the ball over to Akehurst, who volleyed home past Aaron Jeal in the YM goal.

YM had a chance to equalise after Sam Schaaf broke down the right and his ball across found Dave Brown but his goal bound shot was blocked.

But the lead was doubled on 13 minutes from the penalty spot. Joel Daly broke into the box and he was brought down by Tom Gilbert. Callum Saunders slotted home the penalty.

Callum Saunders scored Heath's second

The game settled after that with both sides having chances but an injury to YM's Dean Carden saw him replaced by Charlie Cooke.

Heath thought they had extended their lead on 36 minutes, but Saunders strike was disallowed for offisde. Simpson did well to muscle his way through to set up Saunders but delayed pass too long.

Saunders was then through again but his half volley from 20 yards flew over the bar. But Heath eventually did get their third just before half-time.

Simpson again held the ball up well and he set up Akehurst who slotted home past Jeal. It's going to be a tough for YM in the second half.

