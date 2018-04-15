Picture gallery: Crystal Palace v Brighton

Were you at Selhurst Park yesterday for Brighton's match with Crystal Palace? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

The Seagulls lost the Premier League match 3-2 after a thrilling match. Albion remain seven points clear of the relegation zone, a point ahead of Palace.

Albion fans pictured at Selhurst Park. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

