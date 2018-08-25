Player ratings: Liverpool v Brighton

Mo Salah got the only goal as Liverpool ran out 1-0 victors against Brighton at Anfield this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
LIVERPOOL
Alisson Becker - 7
Now kept three successive clean sheets. Excellent late save to keep out Pascal Gross's header.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7
Forward-thinking full-back. Smashed a free kick against the bar in the first half. Booked.
Joe Gomez - 7
Solid alongside van Dijk in central defence.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
Composed at the back. Touted as the best defender in the Premier League last week.
Andy Robertson - 7.5
Always an attacking option out wide. Sent in a few dangerous deliveries.
James Milner - 7
Played a key role in Liverpool's opener by winning the ball off Yves Bissouma.
Naby Keita - 6
Neat and tidy in the middle of the park.
Georginio Wijnaldum - 7
One lovely piece of skill in the first half got the fans on their feet.
Sadio Mane - 6
Had netted three goals in opening two Premier League games of the season but only had one real chance when he shot inches wide early on.
Mo Salah - 7
Quick break set up Mane for early opportunity. Side-footed home the only goal after a quick passing move on 23 minutes.
Roberto Firmino - 7
Denied by a excellent Mathew Ryan save on nine minutes. Set up Salah for Liverpool's goal. Superb movement.
Subs:
Jordan Henderson - 6
Assured performance in central midfield.
Daniel Sturridge - 6
Sent on late in the game.
Joel Matip - 6
A late introduction.
Unused: Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Simon Mignolet.
BRIGHTON
Mathew Ryan - 7
Superb save to keep out Firmino's ninth-minute header. Got a hand to Salah's goal but unable to prevent the shot nestling in the far corner.
Martin Montoya - 6
Tidy at the back. Looked to get forward when he could.
Shane Duffy - 7.5
Strong at the back as usual. Several clearances throughout the game.
Leon Balogun - 7
First start after coming on for Lewis Dunk in the 20th minute against Manchester United last week. Solid up against Liverpool's lively attackers. Booked.
Gaetan Bong - 7
Defended well. Prevented Liverpool's attackers from having too much joy down his side.
Anthony Knockaert - 6
Low early shot saved by Alisson. Missed a great chance to equalise early in the second half.
Dale Stephens - 7
Captain on the day. Won possession back several times in a hard-working display.
Davy Propper - 6
Neat play in possession. Looked to get Albion on the front foot.
Yves Bissouma - 6
First start for the club. Good covering play early on to deny Liverpool a chance to break. Caught in possession for Liverpool's opener after Albion took a quick free kick.
Solly March - 6
The winger had to do a lot of defensive work. Looked to break forward when he could.
Glenn Murray - 7
Held the ball up well when it was played to his feet. Tough day up against Gomez and van Dijk.
Subs:
Jurgen Locadia - 6
Came on after 75 minutes. Albion looked to utilise his pace.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6
Introduced 15 minutes from time. One excellent tackle to stop Salah breaking. Sent in the cross which Pascal Gross almost equalised from.
Pascal Gross - 6
Introduced late on. Great chance to earn Albion a point but Alisson saved his header.
Unused: David Button, Beram Kayal, Markus Suttner, Bernardo.