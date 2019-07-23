Players respond to Anthony Knockaert's heartfelt farewell to Brighton and Hove Albion

Anthony Knockaert has sent a farewell message to Brighton and Hove Albion fans after his loan deal to Fulham was confirmed.

Many of Knockaert's Brighton teammates, both past and present, have replied to the Frenchman, wishing him luck in his next chapter and reminiscing about the positive times they had while sharing a dressing room with him.

Posted on Instagram along with ten pictures summing up his time at Brighton, Anthony Knockaert said: "Now that it has been confirmed that I have signed for Fulham Football Club, I wanted to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone associated with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

"No words will ever be enough to express how thankful I am for the last three and a half years, which I consider to be the best of my career to date. My teammates, the staff and most importantly, the fans, have been absolutely incredible to me. We have shared in some very special moments including promotion to the Premier League, successfully staying in the Premier League and a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup. These are moments that will stay with me forever.

"However, nothing will ever match the love and support I received when I lost my father. It is well documented how difficult this was for me but without the club and the fans, it would have been unbearable. For this alone I will be forever grateful.

"Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club will always have a very special place in my heart. I wish the club every success for the coming season and beyond. Thank you."

In response to the winger's emotional message, players such as Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Steve Sidwell have all sent their support to Knockaert and wished him well.

Glenn Murray replied: "Amazing times. All the best at Fulham, go smash it" while Duffy said: "Good luck brother. Go smash it and we will see you soon."

Former Albion player and current Brighton Youth Development Coach Steve Sidwell also sent a heartfelt reply, saying: "Some great times on and off the pitch my friend. Was a pleasure to see some of your best football, we go again bro!!!".

Current Brighton striker Tomer Hemed responded to Knockaert by saying: "All the best little magaician. It was a pleasure to be your teammate. You are a top guy and a top player, love you bro!" and former Brighton defender Connor Goldson simply said: "Some amazing memories bro."

Salford City player Richie Towell, formerly of Brighton, replied: "All the best bro" and current Albion player Beram Kayal said: "Good luck my bro."

Anthony Knockaert leaves after three and a half years at the AMEX and will be fondly remembered by fans for his fantastic season in Brighton's promotion-winning campaign, as well as his wonder strike away at Crystal Palace that won Premier League Goal of the Month award for March 2019.