Pope strike does it for Burgess Hill Town in FA Cup, Hassocks hit four against Loxwood

A solitary Ben Pope strike was enough for Burgess Hill Town to beat Folkestonein the FA Cup.

The 51st minute strike came after a brilliant run from Tom Cadman who slotted it into Pope, who took a touch and fires it beyond the visiting keeper.

Pope tweeted after the game: "Love a good win in the FA Cup. Quality all around today, time to kick on in all comps now !!!! #COYH"

Hassocks picked up their first SCFL Premier win of the season, smashing four away at Loxwood.

Liam Benson gave them a 35th minute lead before Spencer Slaughter and a brace from Phil Johnson finished off the scoring.