Popular Crawley Town forward signs new deal

Tom Nichols celebrates netting against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

Nichols has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him remain at The People’s Pension Stadium until 2023 with an option of an extra year.

His first appearance for the Reds came off the bench away at Port Vale in the first league game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Nichols grabbed a goal on his second appearance scoring the only goal against Scunthorpe United at The People’s Pension Stadium.

That was the first of Nichols’ 15 goals for Crawley in his debut season, his most prolific season as a striker.

Four of those 15 came in the Emirates FA Cup, where the 28-year-old also recorded an impressive three assists.

The striker had a brilliant first round in the famous competition, scoring a hat-trick and creating two goals in Crawley’s thrilling 6-5 victory at Torquay United.

Nichols created Crawley’s second goal against Premier League side Leeds United in the third round, having missed round two through injury.

The Reds put on a resilient performance in round four away at Bournemouth, Nichols scoring Crawley’s only goal.

Nichols grabbed his second goal for the Reds in the 3-2 away win at Oldham Athletic, Crawley’s first away victory in over a year.

His most memorable performance in the league came at Forest Green on a bitter Tuesday night in December. Nichols started as the lone striker, with Sam Matthews supporting just behind. A masterclass performance with a goal on either side of half-time ensured Crawley left Gloucestershire with all three points.

The forward finished the season as Crawley’s joint-top goalscorer alongside Max Watters on 15 goals. Nichols also finished on top of the assists tally with 11 in all competitions.

His incredible season was rewarded as the fans voted him as Crawley Town’s Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign.