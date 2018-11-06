Portsmouth are front-runners for Sussex-born midfielder

Portsmouth are the front runners to sign free agent Kieran Sadiler - according to the Irish Mirror.

The winger played his final game for Cork City on Saturday following the expiration of his contract - and a number of clubs have been chasing his signature. However, Kenny Jackett's side are emerging as the most likely destination for the Sussex-born 24-year-old, who became the first player since 1974 to score in every round of the FAI Cup in one season after scoring from the spot. See the rest of the live blog below.