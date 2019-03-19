Portsmouth have no clause to sign striker on a permanent basis, Doncaster Rovers player sacked for gross misconduct - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Portsmouth have no clause to sign Omar Bogle on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Bogle, on loan from Cardiff City, has impressed the Pompey-faithful with four goals in eight appearances.

While there is no clause in place, boss Kenny Jackett has spoken about the possibility of keeping him at Fratton Park beyond the summer.

HERE's what the Blues manager told the Portsmouth News.

Barnsley midfielder Kenny Dougall has spoken for the first time after attempting to play-on against Doncaster Rovers with a leg break.

The Australian was withdrawn in the 18th-minute in Friday's stalemate, where scans further revealed he had broken his leg - ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He said: "Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately I’ve been hit with another tough pill to swallow. Full trust in the lads to get us up into the Championship!

“Don’t know why I’ve tried to play on with a broken leg but nobody can say I didn’t try.”

Bradford City midfielder Sean Scannell is in line for a return from injury against Blackpool on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out for almost six months following a stress fracture in his back.

Bantams boss Gary Bowyer told the Telegraph and Argus: “Shaun’s had a good week and we’ll look at giving him a little bit more this week.

“We’ve obviously got to tread with caution with him because of the amount of time he has been out.

“We want to have him for the remainder of the season, rather than just bringing him back for one game and not being quite ready.

“But he could possibly be back at the weekend. We’ll see how he goes in training and take it from there before making any decision.”

Niall Mason has had his contract terminated by Doncaster Rovers for gross misconduct in the aftermath of his conviction for sexual assault.

A short statement released by the club read: “Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club.

“Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court.”

Mason has since protested his innocence.

Peterborough United have launched a five-year plan in a bid to nurture more homegrown players into their first-team.

Posh are on a mission to ensure at least three players graduate from the club’s Academy to the first-team squad by the year 2024.

To help Academy staff meet their new target, Posh have tripled their budget and will double the current number of junior teams they run.

Co-owner Dr Jason Neale is a firm advocate of the club's new plan.

Former Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham, Burnley and Northampton midfielder Matt Taylor has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old will call time on his 20-year career with Swindon Town in May having made more than 600 appearances as a pro.

Taylor confirmed his retirement on social media in a lengthy statement which you can read HERE.