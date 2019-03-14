Portsmouth's January signing will get a chance to impress, Newcastle United striker's loan comes to an abrupt end - League 1 and League 2 latest news Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Elias Sorensen's nightmare loan spell at Blackpool has come to an abrupt end after being recalled by his parent club Newcastle United. x Lloyd Isgrove (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Tottenham 'resigned to losing' defender for £26m in summer, Manchester United have cooled their interest Barcelona midfielder - Rumour Mill