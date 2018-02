Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks' Tuesday night fixtures have both been postponed due to the weather.

The Hillians were due to travel to Enfield Town.

Hassocks were due to host Eastbourne Town but their official twitter account said the game 'has been postponed thanks to #TheBeastFromTheEast'.

A new date is to be confirmed.

St Francis Rangers are due to play Steyning tonight while Burgess Hill Town's trip to Enfield is awaiting a pitch inspection.