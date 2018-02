Burgess Hill Town's long trip to Needham Market has been posponed.

Following a pitch inspection, the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch. A new date will be arranged in due course.

Burgess Hill Town remain at the bottom of the Bostik Premier table following their defeat to Margate at the weekend.

