Predict every result for the rest of the League Two season

It's getting towards the business end of the season in League Two. Will Lincoln, Mansfield or Bury will the title? Who will finish in the play-offs? Will Notts County and Macclesfield stay up?

Some fans will be confident of their team's chances, some will be fearful and some just don't know how their side is going to finish the season.

Worldfootball.net has set up a table calculator where you can predict every single result for the rest of the League Two season.

Lincoln lead the way at the top of the table at the moment and are three points clear of Mansfield with a game in hand.

Bury are a point further back, before just two points separate Colchester in fourth to eighth-placed Milton Keynes Dons.

Will Paul Scholes lead Oldham, who are 14th at the moment, to a late play-off charge?

Crawley Town are 17th, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 14 points off the play-offs. How will the Reds fare in their final 14 games?

At the bottom, Notts County and Macclesfield occupy the relegation places. Will they be able to secure their Football League status in the run-in?

Click here to predict every result for the remainder of the season to see where your team will finish.

