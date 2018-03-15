'Pressure is on YM' says Heath boss Saunders

Haywards Heath manager Shaun Saunders said he ‘would rather be chasing than being the chased’.

Horsham YMCA sit top of the Southern Combination Premier Division four points ahead of Haywards Heath, however Saunders admits this is a welcome situation.

The pressure is on YM and manager Peter Buckland according to Shaun Saunders

Speaking before Tuesday night’s game, he said: “The pressure is on YM. When you’re top, everybody seems to give an extra ten per cent as everybody wants to beat you. When you’re top it doesn’t matter who it is, there is pressure as everyone in the top six is waiting for them to slip up and that’s a massive pressure.”

Heath finished top of the league last season only to have promotion snatched away from them after being deducted points for fielding an ineligible player. Saunders said: “About this time last season we were seven points behind Shoreham and we ended up winning it by about five points, so I’m pleased.

“It doesn’t matter who is top in March it really doesn’t. Give it another month and we will see the finish line, there’s a lot of games to be played and there will be clubs dropping points in and around us and we have to make sure we take care of our end. I would rather be chasing than being the chased at this stage, we’re below the radar and maybe written off by a few people but that gives us an added incentive.”

