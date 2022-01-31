QPR midfielder returns to Crawley Town for second loan spell
Crawley Town Football Club has confirmed the loan signing of Amrit Bansal-McNulty from Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old enjoyed four months at Crawley after signing a loan deal until January 1 in early September and will now return for a second spell.
He made four league appearances for Yems’ Reds as well as appearances in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.
He also starred in our Sussex Cup victory over Lancing with a remarkable goal scored from the half-way line.
Manager John Yems said: “I’m happy to welcome back Amrit to the squad, we are all very excited to have him back.”
