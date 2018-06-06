Rangers close in on signing Albion defender Goldson for £3.5million

Glasgow Rangers are close to signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Connor Goldson for £3.5million.

Reports in Scotland are suggesting that a deal has been agreed for the central defender to take him to Ibrox.

New 'Gers manager Steven Gerrard identified the 25-year-old as his top defensive target and it is thought a deal with be finalised imminently.

It has been reported, however, that Brighton are trying to add clauses to the deal based on their highly-rated defender's performances for his next club.

Goldson, 25, found appearance at the Amex limited last season due to the superb form of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

And while Albion are keen to keep him, he has grown frustrated at his lack of football having made two Premier League starts and on substitute apperance last term.

Rangers’ have already made four signing under former Liverpool captain Gerrad - Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Jamie Murphy, whose loan move was made perminant.

