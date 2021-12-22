Crawley Town's Tony Craig

RANKED: Every League Two squad's market value - and how Crawley Town compares

How much a player is worth is often a great one to debate, especially at this time of year.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:38 pm

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Crawley Town compares to their league rivals.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.

1. Harrogate Town - £1.26m

Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.

2. Sutton United - £1.28m

Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag.

3. Scunthorpe United - £1.46m

Experienced Harry Bunn is valued at £293,000.

4. Stevenage - £1.67m

Scott Cuthbert is valued at £225,000 as is Stevenage's biggest asset.

Crawley Town
