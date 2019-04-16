Rattle rues missed chances despite Burgess Hill Town claiming valuable point

A late Tommy Wood header salvaged a point for the Burgess Hill Town in a frustrating afternoon at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Simon Wormull made just the one change to the side who beat Corinthian Casuals last Saturday, with Boris Kipeya-Bonno replacing Charlie Bennett.

On 11 minutes, Aaron Smith-Joseph forced a smart save from James Bradbrook in the Regent net.

Three minutes later, Josh James produced a similar save to deny Josh Gould’s powerful header.

On 28 minutes there was a nasty coming together between Tommy Wood and Bradbrook, but both men dusted themselves off and returned back to their feet.

Four minutes later, Joe Felix worked himself some space down the right, before delivering to Wood, whose faint touch was somehow blocked by the thankful Bradbrook.

Both Dan Beck and Ross Murdoch had chances to give the Hillians the lead going into the break, but both squandered their efforts.

On 44 minutes, completely against the run of play, Jake Turner’s long-ranged effort caught James off-guard and ricochet off both posts before trickling into the back of the net – sparking complete silence around the Green Elephants.

The Hillians knew that chances would continue to present themselves, it was just a matter of taking a couple. Just two minutes into the half, Smith-Joseph breezed past Ricky Griggs before finding Murdoch, who just couldn’t get his strike away.

Eight minutes later, Beck’s header flew just wide of the target, before Murdoch, in identical fashion, put his header just the wrong side of the post.

James was sharp off his line, on 69 minutes, to thwart Yaxley.

On 75 minutes, a scramble in the Regent box was cleared to safety, before Felix produced a strong save from Bradbrook down to his left.

As the referee indicated three minutes added time, Felix did superbly to jink past Griggs before delivering a floated cross into the area, that man Wood rose highest and powered his header past Bradbrook – making it five goals in three games.

The Hillians pressed for a winner, but were left to rue a series of missed chances throughout the game.

Burgess Hill Town assistant manager John Rattle said: “Last week we were disappointed with our performance in the Corinthian Casuals game and we won.

“This week we had enough chances and played better but we didn’t get the three points.

“If we had scored the goal a bit earlier I think it would have settled us down.

“I think we would have gone on to win instead of scrambling for a draw.”

Hill travel to fourth-placed Carshalton Athletic on Good Friday, before they host Sussex rivals Lewes on Easter Monday.

Hillians: James, Kipeya-Bonno, Cadman, Wilson, Toure, Jonah (Harding 63), Felix, Beck, Wood, Murdoch, Smith-Joseph. Unused: Bennett, Tuck, Choules, Malleret.