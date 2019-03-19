Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool forward in the summer, Manchester United could sign Roma defender for £30.8m - Rumour Mill

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane in the summer at the request of manager Zinedine Zidane. (France Football)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Sadio Mane (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)