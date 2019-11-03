Reds are looking like a chocolate with a soft centre - Crawley Town opinion

I was contemplating the prospect of Crawley Town returning from Cambridge United with a single point gained from a scoreless draw they had largely dominated when Bez Lubala struck with just ten minutes left on the clock.

Surely justice had been served but from this commanding position Reds managed to ship two goals in three minutes and squander all three points.

For all the promise shown by a powerful rebuilt squad, this season is turning into another one of struggle in the manner to which we have become inured over the past few years. I just wish I knew why but the prime reason must unquestionably be a lack of composure in front of goal.

Reds started slowly but found their rhythm and kept the home side on the back foot. They created a creditable number of chances but simply lacked the necessary finish to test the Cambridge keeper.

When Lubala fired Lewis Yong’s lay off home at the near post after 80 minutes it should have been a simple enough task to see out the remainder of the game but their concentration seemed to wander just as it had after Dannie Bulman’s stunner on Tuesday evening and they conceded the equaliser very quickly.

Sam Smith took his goal very well but should have been closed down by Jordan Tunnicliffe who experienced a nightmare three minutes and Glenn Morris might have done better. Then Tunnicliffe lost his footing and although Morris hared off his line his clearance rebounded flukily into the net off Paul Lewis.

The defeat was undeserved but Crawley are looking like a chocolate with a soft centre.

I wasn’t able to watch the Reds’ disappointing elimination from the Carabao Cup as I was away for a few days on holiday. I certainly hadn’t anticipated us playing midweek late in October and perhaps I was lucky to avoid the heartache.

I have been able to catch up on Bully’s marvellous strike and Colchester’s stroke of good fortune when Michael Luyambula conceded an own goal as a shot cannoned off the crossbar and hit him on the back. That was a very significant piece of luck for the visitors.

We have missed out on a trip to Old Trafford but then we have “been there, done that and got the T shirt”. As a Chelsea fan since 1954 I would have been really gutted if we had missed a trip to Stamford Bridge as it would have been a win/win evening for me.

I wasn’t the only one not to enjoy the midweek games. We met a couple who were well-travelled fans of Barnet. They had made their way north to watch the Bees at Harrogate Town but the home side won 2-1 and climbed to fourth in the National League. As they have an artificial pitch I guess they won’t be on our fixture list next season.