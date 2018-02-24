Results round-up: Hillians leak five at home, Heath lose ground on leaders YM

Burgess Hill Town lost 5-2 at home to Thurrock to make it seven games without a win.

Thurrock went into the break 2-0 up before Connor Tighe pulled one back on 54 minutes. The visitors then went 4-1 up when Thurrock scored two in two minutes before Aaron Smith-Joseph made it 4-2 in the 72nd minute.

But Thurrock scored again late on to finish off the scoring.

Haywards Heath Town lost more ground on leaders Haywards Heath Town as they lost 2-1 to Newhaven. Melford Simpson scored Heath's goal.

Leaders Horsham YM won 4-0 away at Worthing United.

Hassocks lost 3-1 at home to AFC Uckfield while St Francis Rangers lost 1-0 to Lingfield.