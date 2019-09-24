editorial image

Revealed / The highest transfer fees ever...in today’s money

Neymar has lost his spot as the most expensive transfer ever, a calculation of “football inflation” from TotallyMoney shows.

Gianluca Vialli – whose move from Sampdoria to Juventus in 1992 cost £12.5 million – tops the rankings on TotallyMoney’s Transfer Index. That fee is equivalent to £209 million today. Information and analysis: https://www.totallymoney.com/content/transfer-index/

1. Gianluca Vialli
Sampdoria to Juventus £14.9 million in 1992, £209 million today

1. Gianluca Vialli

Sampdoria to Juventus ' 14.9 million in 1992, 209 million today
2. Neymar
Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain £200 million in 2017, £202 million today

2. Neymar

Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain ' 200 million in 2017, 202 million today
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United to Real Madrid £84.6 million in 2009, £195 million today

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United to Real Madrid ' 84.6 million in 2009, 195 million today
4. Romario
PSV Eindhoven to FC Barcelona £10.8 million in 1993, £167 million today

4. Romario

PSV Eindhoven to FC Barcelona ' 10.8 million in 1993, 167 million today
