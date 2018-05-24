Rising costs force Ringmer FC to withdraw from Southern Combination

Ringmer FC are withdrawing from the Southern Counties Combination League from the 2018-19 season due to escalating running costs.

Ringmer, who finished fourth in the Southern Combination Division One last season, will form closer ties with Ringmer Rovers FC and AFC Ringmer, who are very successful in the Mid-Sussex League.

Chairman Derek McDougall said, “This decision has not been lightly taken, but with escalating costs in managing the playing side and player recruitment, this option is the most viable.”

Ringmer FC has been in existence for 110 years and at the Caburn Ground for more than 50 years and are now embarking on a longer term community based club.

“The club will be moving to a brand new purpose built site in the village within the next two years,” Derek added. “The facilities will include a new 3G pitch, floodlights, club house and gym facilities open to the general public.

“On the playing side Ringmer FC see their immediate future based on closer ties with Ringmer Rovers FC for player development and AFC Ringmer who are very successful in the Mid-Sussex League. AFC Ringmer will use the Caburn Ground and facilities in the forthcoming season and the social side of Ringmer FC will continue in its present form.

“In making this decision Ringmer FC are assuring the future of football in the village and a gradual return to the higher echelons of Sussex football.”