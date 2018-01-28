Rosenior: Glenn scores the scruffiest goals in the world - but it's an art

Brighton defender Liam Rosenior praised Glenn Murray's character after the striker ended a difficult week on a high at Middlesbrough yesterday.

Rosenior captained the Seagulls in their 1-0 FA Cup win at Boro, with Murray getting the only goal in the final minute when George Friend's clearance struck him and rebounded into the net.



The striker had been the subject of several stories in national newspapers during the week and Rosenior said: "It didn't affect him, he's a great professional. We all have things that happen in our private lives, some good, some bad. The most important thing is we're good professionals and that's something Glenn definitely is.



"He's a very strong character and hopefully all that off the field stuff gets sorted out for him because he's a top guy and a top player."



As for the goal itself, Rosenior said: "He scores the scruffiest of goals in the world, I swear, but that's an art.



"You can't coach centre forwards to be in the right place at the right time. It was a fantastic cross from Markus (Suttner) and Glenn was in the right place at the right time.



"The way the game was going, I thought we deserved it. We kept pushing and didn't sit back in the second half, we tried to find a goal and luckily we got it."



Rosenior now hopes Albion can take momentum from yesterday's victory into Wednesday's Premier League clash at Southampton: "Winning games is a habit and something recently we've found hard to do. You hope you can take your cup form into league form and hopefully that will happen for us.



"We just take it one step at a time, enjoy the run and see who we get."

Six things we learned from Brighton's win at Middlesbrough

Hughton on Ulloa speculation

Knockaert would welcome Ulloa at Brighton

We got a little bit of fortune to win - Hughton