Rumour has it / Newcastle striker could be fit to face Brighton while Liverpool want Napoli star Ruiz

Newcastle United’s Andy Carroll is nearing a return to full-fitness and the 30-year-old former England man could be on the bench against Brighton on Saturday. Carroll has not featured for Steve Bruce’s team since returning to St James’ Park in the summer from West Ham because of an ankle injury,

If Liverpool can’t beat Napoli on the pitch then they will try to do so off it by stealing one of their best players. The Champions League winners, who were humbled 2-0 by Napoli last night, are keen to sign their Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz. They do however face stiff competition from those two Spanish clubs who try to sign every player Liverpool want, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Leaving Real Madrid however, according to the Sun, could be 27-year-old Spain international Isco. Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus are all poised but they will have to part with £66m to get their man.

Manchester United are not happy with the goals for column and want to add Bournemouth’s England striker Callum Wilson to their ranks. Wilson, 27, has started the season brightly for the Cherries and has three goals in his last two matches. United also attempted to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford over the summer. Borussia Dortmund refused to budge however and the 19-year remains in the Bundesliga.

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Celtic striker Henrik Larsson is wanted by League One outfit Southend as their new manager.

While Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris stated he will not end his career at Tottenham. He wants to play in the US in the Major League before the World Cup winner calls time on his career.