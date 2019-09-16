Rumour has it / Premier League: Manchester United target Toni Kroos and Real Madrid want Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid and Manchester United are no strangers to negotiating big money transfers...some successful (Ronaldo) and some less so (Paul Pogba and David De Gea).

The latest is United’s interest in their German midfielder Toni Kroos. The Bild newspaper state United are prepared to pay up to £67m to capture the playmaker. It will no doubt lead to an inevitable, I’ll give you Kroos if we can have Pogba situation. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not planning to stop there however.

United enjoyed their talks with Leicester over Harry Maguire so much, they are planning a move for assist machine James Madison.

The Sunday People say, Bournemouth offered Ryan Fraser an improved £100,000-a-week deal in order to fend off interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. Fraser is out of contract at the end of the season. The winger was left out of their win over Everton yesterday, but came on to score the winner.

Liverpool are never far from a “Spanish giants poised to swoop” for their best player type headline. This time however Barcelona and Real Madrid are going for the jugular. Both want to employ Jurgen Klopp as their next manager and both want Virgil van Dijk to come with him. fear not however, both will no doubt want to win the title with Liverpool this season...and then depart.

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic is having a tough time convincing Solskjaer he deserves regular football at Old Trafford. Injuries saw him make an appearance in their win against Leicester but Inter and AC Milan could both offer him a way out of Manchester.

Christian Eriksen is apparently still angling for a move to Real Madrid. He is yet to sign a contract and will leave on a free transfer next summer, unless a decent bid arrives in January.

Frenchman N’Golo Kante is wanted at Real Madrid. The Chelsea midfielder was linked with a move to Spain to team up with his former Blues’ team mates Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.