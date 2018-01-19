Here are the latest transfer window stories in the media today.

Chelsea are also interested in signing Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko and Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri from Serie A club Roma. (Daily Star)

Manchester City have expressed an interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, but the 24-year-old German’s future could depend on the outcome of Liverpool’s pursuit of Schalke’s Leon Goretzka. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are battling with Manchester United to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United lead Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Nice playmaker Jean-Michael Seri. (Daily Mirror)

Everton winger Aaron Lennon and Leicester striker Islam Slimani, pictured, are loan targets for Newcastle United. (Shields Gazette)

Arsenal are closer to signing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old was left out of the Borussia Dortmund squad for their trip to Hertha Berlin. (Bild)

Chelsea could face a transfer ban for breaking the rules on the signing of foreign players aged under 18. (The Guardian)

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has been made to train with Arsenal’s youth team as the 29-year-old move to Manchester United continues to drag on. (The Times)