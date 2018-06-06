Saunders bolsters Heath squad with Perry, Doherty and Bevan

Haywards Heath Town have bolstered their ranks ahead of their first season in the Bostik League South East Division with the addition of three players and a management staff member.

Shaun Saunders has re-signed two former defenders in Mark Bevan from Alfold and Luc Doherty from Eastbourne Town, while also recruiting striker Dan Perry from Crowborough Athletic.

Luc Doherty

After four seasons away, Bevan is returning to Heath for the upcoming campaign as one of the successful 2013/14 side, whilst Doherty, who made 32 appearances for Heath last term, scoring two goals and providing three assists, returns after moving to Eastbourne Town in December.

Saunders said: “I think they’re all good additions and I’m really pleased with who we’ve brought in.”

“I didn’t want Luc to go but he was at college in Eastbourne, and then he went to uni but he’s finished that now and he’s local again.

“It was always in my plans to try and get Luc back because I know he can play at this level comfortably enough.

Dan Perry

“I’ve been an admirer of Mark Bevan for some time as well.”

Perry has been prone to injuries in recent seasons, but he was part of the successful Burgess Hill Town team who won the Isthmian League Division One South in the 2014/15 season and played a role in Crowborough’s strong push for promotion in the South East Counties League last season, but narrowly missed out in third.

Saunders added: “Dan is very experienced at Step 4 and he proved that when he won the league at Burgess Hill a few years ago and was a massive player in that.

“I’ve been trying to get him for the last couple of years but we’ve not been able to get him to drop down but now we’re in the position to give him a level that he wants to play at.

“Dan gets about people, he’s really busy and he finishes really well.

“Melford (Simpson) is a different sort of player so it suits us that we’ve got the option of playing through channels as well as being direct if we need to be.”

Alex Walsh, who is a UEFA B and YM3 licence coach, has also joined Heath, adding to Saunders’ management team

The former Lewes U18’s manager stepped down from the role after leading his youthful side to runners up and just three points behind winners Whitehawk.

Saunders said: “Alex will be the link between me and the players.

“He will work closely with myself and Roy (Staughton - head coach) and Mark Russ (coach).

“He’s a massive addition for us as he’s a good young, fresh, up and coming coach who’s looking to cut his teeth at this level.

“He’s a good person as well, that’s also key.

“It’s important to get good characters involved who buy into what we do.”

