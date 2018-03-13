Saunders' positive despite winless run of five games

Haywards Heath manager Shaun Saunders left in positive spirits with his side's performances despite no league win in five matches.

Heath have drawn their last two games firstly 1-1 away to seventh placed Eastbourne Town and secondly the same result against third place Saltdean United also away from home, however Saunders is more than content with his side's efforts.

He said: “If you had said to me before the two games you wouldn't lose either I would've been more than happy as they were tough games.

“We’ve won games earlier in the season where we have been awful and won games but the pendulum has swung a bit in the fact we are playing really well, especially in the last few games and on reflection should have taken all six points.”

Despite not picking up three points in games Heath have not suffered the postponements of games due to poor weather conditions, leaving Saunders happy with the element of continuity.

“You can't beat getting minutes and paying games, no one wants a break this time of year, we are the the business end now and it affects form if youre stop start so the fact we are now getting a few games can only be good for us.

“It has been a little stop start which has affected our training a bit because of the weather over the last month so it does affect your form, you can't beat playing week in week out it's that time of the year.

“For us we just want to get games played now they cant come soon enough.”

Despite Heath finding themselves seven points off the top Saunders takes confidence from the fact there are still ten games to go and lots left to play for.

“I said a few weeks back when we were top it will go down to the wire and there will be a few swings and twist and turns.

“I still believe that it is nowhere near over it's only march, the fact that YM still have to come to us helps as we believe we can win that game and if we win that it goes down to a four point deficit to make up.

Saunders added his side will be ready to pounce on any slip up.

Heath travel to second from bottom Eastbourne United tonight (Tuesday) with Saunders feeling this is the perfect opportunity to end their winless drought.

