Saunders proud of players as Heath exit Senior Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion U23s came from a goal down to progress 2-1 at Hanbury on Wednesday night in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Manager Shaun Saunders said: "I'm very proud of my players we match our excellent opponents in all areas but ultimately their superior fitness shone through."

After two failed attempts due to the great British weather, a day of hard work by Heath's groundsman Roy Staughton ensured that the fixture could finally go ahead just 24 hours after the latest postponement.

Heath took an early lead in the game with Karly Akehurst heading in a Jamie Weston Corner after just seven minutes.

Neither side took control in the half but the visitors levelled the score three minutes before the break when Henrik Bjordal broke free and fired an unstoppable shot pas Simon Lehkyj.

After the break the visitors created several good chances as their increased fitness levels showed, with just over 15 minutes remaining a great flowing move from left to right saw the ball end up at Jordan Davies feet and he curled into the corner.

Simon Lehkyj was called into action on on several occasions to make some smart stops but at the other end Albion keeper Billy Collings was called into action to keep first from former Albion youngster Scott Chamberlain who's free kick was heading into the bottom corner and then substitute Adebola Sotoyinbo fierce strike across goal.

The visitors saw the game out to seal the win and book their place in the fourth round against Whitehawk FC.