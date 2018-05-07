Saunders: 'We’ve had an unbelievable journey this season'

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders believes his side have finally put to bed the disappointment of last season after beating Horsham YMCA 4-0 to lift the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup Final.

This secured the league and cup double for Saunders’ side, just over a year after his side were deducted points for fielding an ineligible player which cost them promotion.

Saunders said: “It was a tough one to get over. It took us a long time to get last season out of our system.

"I think only the last few weeks we really got it out of our system. It was difficult for us to go again. We felt it was our double last year, but it is what is. That’s history now and we’ve created a little bit more history for the club.”

Saunders was full of praise for his players, lauding his side’s attitude throughout the season.

He added: “We’ve had an unbelievable journey this season. Highs and lows, it had everything, but we’ve always stuck to our guns.

Tom Graves and Naim Rouane lift the trophy. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

“We’ve kept on going and there was a lot of people that thought we had missed our opportunity, but we regrouped and here we are now. It’s a testament to the players and how hard they worked, I’m buzzing.”

Saunders also had to drum into his players that after winning the league they had to stay motivated and bring home this cup but believed that his side were always destined to win the final.

He said: “It was a difficult one today. I didn’t want the difference today to be a side that has won the league and going through the motions against a team that wants to win something. Their season was dependent on this today but to be fair we more than matched them everywhere. They’re a good side but on the day, it was always going to be our day.”

