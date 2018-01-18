Saunders welcomes break for his Heath players

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders has stressed the importance of consistency as he welcomed a well timed break for his players.

High flyers Haywards Heath town sit six points clear at the top of the league and travel to relegation battling Eastbourne United on Saturday.

Despite his oppositions league place Saunders believes this games is not one to be taken lightly.

He said: “League positions go out of the window this time of year as you are playing sides who are all scraping for points for different reasons.

“I’m expecting a hard one for sure. It’s never an easy game there and we have been playing there for a long time over the years and you just never get an easy run.

“I know Toby well and I know he expects 100 percent and nothing less from his side so I expect them to be organised and difficult to beat.

“We are at a stage now with 14 games to go where every game is a cup final and we need to win as many as we can as early as we can.”

Heath did not play on the weekend nor in midweek and Saunders believes this short break will benefit his team.

He said: “I think it worked in our favour as we had a few injuries so it came at a good time for us. It gave us the time to recharge and get some rest time into some

“Every game we go into now he have to be playing for all three points so having a fit side is crucial.”

Despite Heath’s league position Saunders still believes there are improvements to be made to his side to avoid dropping anymore league points.

He said: “So far it has been a great season but I don't want to be dropping too many points.

The losses we have had I'm disappointed in without a doubt because they are games I felt we could have done better in.

“I am pleased but disappointed with where we have dropped points and it’s something we have worked really hard to stamp out. We are working hard defensively as a unit to eradicate errors that are costing us goals.”

Heath travel to Eastbourne with only two abscenties as Trevor McCready is still unavailable and Callum Saunders’ ankle injury will prevent him from playing.