Scunthorpe United 2, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in defeat at Glanford Park?

These are the player ratings for the Scunthorpe match from some of the supporters travelling back on the coach after the game
1. Glenn Morris - 6
Couple of good saves. Wasn’t at fault for the two goals.
Photo: Steve Robards
2. George Francomb - 5
Not his best performance. Improved in the second half but an average game. Couldn’t get out of the way for the own goal that just hit him and went in.
3. Joel Lynch - 7
Solid at the back. Kept talking but the team weren’t listening.
Photo: Crawley Town FC
4. Tony Craig - 7
Like Joel, another solid performance but the midfield didn’t do their job.
Photo: Getty Images