Shaun Saunders 'buzzing' after Haywards Heath Town win Community Shield

Shaun Saunders was ‘buzzing’ after his side won their first bit of silverware for the season.

Haywards Heath Town beat Brighton and Hove Albion u23s in the Sussex Community Shield at Culver Road thanks to Callum Saunders’ 20th minute penalty. Heath had a brilliant season last year, winning the SCFL Premier Division and the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Naim Rouane receives the trophy. Haywards Heath Town v Albion u23s. Sussex Community Shield. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Saunders said: “I’m buzzing and really pleased to win the Sussex Community Shield tonight. It kick-starts our season after we’ve had a great Summer, so it stands us in good stead.

“I thought our performance was good - as we knew we’d have a large chunk of the game without the ball - and I thought our shape was really good, we defended really well.

“At times this year it’s going to be ‘backs to the wall’ stuff and I thought we coped really well without the ball so I’m really pleased.”

Since February, Heath have now gone 21 games unbeaten and Saunders knows how important that is.

He said: “Winning is a habit and we want to keep that going as far as we can, so yeah, it’s important.”

Heath face Lancing in the FA Cup on Saturday before they embark on their league season next Saturday (August 18).

Saunders said: “We won’t be taking Lancing lightly on Saturday, that’s for sure.

“They’ll want to come to us and get a result, it’s the FA Cup, so we’ll be switched on, don’t you worry about that.

“They’ll be told in no uncertain terms before the game on Saturday that we need to be at it to a man, bang on our game on Saturday and I’m really looking forward to it.”