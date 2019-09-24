Sidlesham FC in shock withdrawal from Southern Combination League

Sidlesham FC have had to pull out of the SCFL after the parish council cancelled their agreement to use their pitch.

It is a shock - and a big blow to the club. But negotiations over use of the pitch are continuing.

The move also disrupts division one, with the league now needing to decided what to do about results already recorded by Sids.

In a statement, the club said this morning: "It is with much sadness and regret that as with immediate effect, Sidlesham First Team have withdrawn from the SCFL. The local parish council have cancelled our current agreement for use of the pitch.

"Negotiations are ongoing for a new agreement, but at this present time the club is unable to operate at county level. The current uncertainty surrounding the club has made it impossible to recruit new, or now retain existing players to compete at the level required.

"Our West Sussex team will continue playing with the hope that a suitable agreement can be reached with the council. Sidlesham FC won’t be commenting further at this time."

Sids have had a difficult start to the season and are one off the bottom of division one with two points. They did have some success in the FA Vase before being knocked out by Kent side Kennington last week.

The club have said they will not be commenting further at the moment.