Simon Wormull confident of a positive season for his Burgess Hill Town side

Burgess Hill Town manager Simon Wormull insists his side are ‘ready to go’ ahead of the season opener against Hythe Town this Saturday.

Relegated from the BetVictor Premier Division last season, Wormull’s side find themselves in the BetVictor South East Division this time around, but while the manager is confident that his side have the quality to compete at the top of the league, he remains wary that there will be ‘no easy games’.

Opponents Hythe Town are fancied for promotion this season, so Wormull is under no illusions that his side will have to put in a good performance to come away from the Green Elephants Stadium with a result, but the manager is confident that his side can make their home a ‘fortress’ as the season goes on.

Ahead of that opening day clash, Wormull said: “It’s going to be a tough game. I think they’re favourites for the league, so it’s going to be tough. The Kent sides are always organised and strong and I know a few of their players so it will be tough.

“I don’t think any game this year is going to be easy, but if you said we were going to play the favourites at home in the first game of the season I would’ve taken that straight away.

“It really gives us a chance to show where we’re at.”

Ahead of the new season, Wormull is quietly confident that the business his side have done can propel them up the league and into contention for promotion, with the retention of players a key aspect in his eyes.

He said: “For me, I want to get promoted. I think we should be an Isthmian Premier side, everything about the club is Isthmian Premier but obviously we got relegated last year so we have to lick our wounds and get ready to go again. I think it’s more about putting runs of wins together.

“If we can do that then we’ll be in touch for most of the season. For us, realistically, we should be in the top six if we’re being honest. If we’re not, we will be under-achieving.”

Wormull continued: “When people are looking at favourites, Hythe are there and Hastings are there, but for us coming down, and the fact that we’ve retained a lot of our players from last year and added quality, I think it gives us a real good chance.

“My feeling is that they’re ready to go now. They understand what’s needed this year and obviously the league isn’t going to be as strong as the Isthmian Prem. Hopefully we can get some wins on the board early, build the confidence and kick on from there. I think the home form has got to be there, we’ve really got to try and make that our fortress this year.”

Wormull and his side are looking to get the season off to the perfect start against Hythe before a local derby with Haywards Heath in midweek.