Six things we learned from Liverpool v Brighton

Albion produced a spirited performance as they lost 1-0 at Liverpool last night. Here's six things we learned from the game.

Spirited showing



Brighton boss Chris Hughton often talks about how his team need to reach a certain level of performance to be able to get points in the Premier League.



After a disappointing showing in the season opener at Watford, Albion were on their A game to beat Manchester United last weekend.



A trip to Liverpool is as tough as they come in the Premier League at the moment and the Seagulls were on their game for long periods - and could have come away with a point.



Hughton has spoken about improving away from home this season after Albion scored just ten goals and picked up only 11 points on the road last year.



With more performances like they produced at Anfield, Brighton will give themselves a great chance to better their away return this season.

Late pressure



The introduction of Jurgen Locadia, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Pascal Gross saw Albion finish strongly - and the latter had a great chance to snatch a late point.



The German midfielder met Jahanbakhsh's cross from the right but saw his header pushed away by Reds keeper Alisson.



Liverpool fans afterwards said it was a game they would have drawn last year as they were not at their fluent best.



For Brighton, it was a sign of how they have improved as a team as they were disappointed to lose - just a few months after being on the wrong end of a 4-0 thumping at Anfield in the final game of last season in May.

Pressing game



Liverpool pressed high up the pitch and that was how they got the only goal midway through the first half.



Yves Bissouma was caught in possession by James Milner after Leon Balogun played a short free kick to the Brighton midfielder.



Milner fed Sadio Mane who played in Roberto Firmino and his low pass was side-footed home low inside the far post by Mo Salah.



Liverpool continued to press high up the pitch throughout but Albion managed to limit the amount of chances the Reds created.

Settling in nicely



Three of Albion's new arrivals have already settled in well.



Martin Montoya has made an impressive start at right-back in his first two matches for the club, especially as those games have been against Manchester United and Liverpool.



Leon Balogun has also made a strong start to his Albion career, after making his first start at Anfield following 70 minutes as an early replacement for Lewis Dunk last week.



Yves Bissouma - who shone at Watford after coming off the bench - also made his first start at Liverpool. Although he was caught in possession for the only goal, there are clear signs that he will become a key player for the Seagulls.



Alireza Jahanbakhsh came off the bench at Anfield to make his second appearance for the club and Seagulls supporters will be excited to get their first proper look at the Iranian winger when Southampton head to the Amex in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Title challengers?



Liverpool top the table with three wins from three Premier League games and there has been a lot of talk about their title credentials.



People often say the sign of a good team is when they win and they're not at their best. That's what Liverpool did last night.



On another day, Albion might have snatched a point but Alisson is an upgrade in goal and will help Liverpool earn points they would have missed out on last year.



Will Liverpool have enough to finish above last season's champions Manchester City? Only time will tell. However, Jurgen Klopp's men look the side most likely to deny Pep Guardiola's City back-to-back titles.



Golden boot candidate again



Mo Salah netted 32 goals in just 36 matches to be crowned the Premier League golden boot winner last season.



The Egyptian international then netted twice in the World Cup, despite missing his country's opening game with the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.



Salah was maybe not at his best against Albion last night but he still provided the key moment by clinically scoring the only goal of the game - his second of the season.



He'll be right up at the top of the scoring charts again this year, with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero the most likely to deny him back-to-back golden boots.

