Southampton midfielder joins Crawley Town on season-long loan

The Reds have agreed a deal for the loan of 20-year-old Will Ferry from Southampton until the end of the season.

Ferry was signed as a hot prospect from Bury by the Saints as a 17-year-old in a reported six-figure deal, after developing through the Shakers’ academy system - joining at the age of seven.

The midfielder was named Southampton Academy Young Player of the Year for 2018-19, after recording a combined six goals and 10 assists for the under-23s and under-18s.

James Ferry (right) in action for Southampton under-23s in October 2020. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Frerry has also featured for the Republic of Ireland’s under-18, under-19 and under-21 squads.

Manager John Yems said: “Thanks to Southampton for all their help getting the deal done. Will is a highly recommended player and I wish him all the best in his time here at the club.”

Chief executive Erdem Konyar said: “Will is an exciting young player who has been put on the club’s radar through the gaffer, since early May.