Southampton under-23s to visit Crawley Town in pre-season

Crawley Town will welcome Southampton under-23s to The People's Pension Stadium in a friendly on July 20. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town Football Club

The fixture will take place at The People’s Pension Stadium on Saturday, July 20, kicking off at 7pm.

Pre-season is set to begin tomorrow night as the Reds travel to Walton Casuals in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Crawley’s pre-season campaign is set to end at Beckenham Town on Tuesday, August 3, with the game getting undeway at 7pm.