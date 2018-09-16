Southampton v Brighton: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton return to Premier League action this evening at Southampton for their first Monday night clash of the season.

A second half comeback at the Amex saw Albion rescue a point against Fulham before the international break a fortnight ago, with Glenn Murray finding the back of the net on both occasions in the 2-2 draw.



With tough games against Tottenham and Manchester City this month sandwiched inbetween the trip to St Mary’s and their home clash with West Ham in October, Chris Hughton will want Albion to gain their first points away from home this season to build momentum heading into those matches.



Albion showed promises of improved form on the road in their narrow loss at Liverpool last month. They will be confident of coming away with a positive result if they can replicate that performance against Saints.



Having avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, Southampton boss Mark Hughes will be hoping for an improvement on their 17th place finish last season. However having only added a few new players and sold influential playmaker Dusan Tadic in the summer, it could be another tough year for Saints fans.



The most important of their five summer arrivals will be Danny Ings, who netted his second goal of the season in their first league win of the campaign at Crystal Palace before the international break. With Charlie Austin and Shane Long doubts for Monday’s game, the Liverpool loanee is likely to lead the line for Southampton for the fourth consecutive game.



The sides have already met this season in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the Amex last month, with Austin scoring the only goal of the game for Saints against a much-changed Brighton side.



The Seagulls head to Hampshire looking for their first win in all competitions over their opponents in more than six years. Their last win at St Mary’s came in Gus Poyet’s first game as Albion boss almost nine years ago.

SOUTHAMPTON



Mark Hughes has a decision to make up front over whether Charlie Austin or Shane Long partners Danny Ings up front.



If it's Long, the Saints are set to start with the same 11 who began their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.



Likely line-up: McCarthy; Cedric, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand; Elyounoussi, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Long, Ings. Subs (from): Targett, Romeu, Austin, Yoshida, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Soares, Bednarek, Armstrong, Gallagher, Gabbiadini, Gunn.

BRIGHTON



Chris Hughton has a decision to make on whether he goes for Pascal Gross or Yves Bissouma to start.



Gross started the 2-2 draw with Fulham but missed a penalty, while Bissouma has impressed in his outings so far.



Florin Andone could come into the squad after playing 45 minutes for the under-23 team on Friday.



Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Bissouma, Propper, March; Murray. Subs (from): Button, Bruno, Bernardo, Suttner, Kayal, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Locadia, Balogun, Andone, Izquierdo.