St Francis boss Boddie annoyed by defeat but says 'unlike Mr Mourinho I won’t name names'

St Francis Rangers boss Simon Boddie said he wouldn’t do a Jose Mourinho and slam his players by name after a 2-0 defeat to Steyning Town on Tuesday night.

And he also believes Saturday’s game with Seaford Town is ‘massive’.

Boddie said: “Until tonight (Tuesday) we had been playing well with spirit and determination but against Steyning we were poor all over the pitch second best to most challenges and if I am honest we were bullied off our stride by a side who worked hard all game.”

Boddie said he had just one recognised defender available due to injury, holiday and a course and Rangers’ top goalscorer was absent due to childminder letting him down.

Boddie said: “However Steyning deserved their win and my lads need to look inwards as there was enough out there to compete but we didn’t compete which is so annoying and undoes recent good work.

“We now need to regroup and go again Saturday against a Seaford side that are always a handful.

“Saturday is now a massive fixture or our season could go very pear shaped, at the moment of writing my emotions are running high, however unlike Mr Mourinho I won’t name names but look for a response at 3pm Saturday afternoon.”

